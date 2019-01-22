1 tank car removed from creek, 1 still remains after CSX train derails

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - CSX has safely removed one of two tank cars carrying ethanol that fell into Cedar Creek when a train derailed Sunday near the Anheuser-Busch plant on Jacksonville's Northside, a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident, but the cleanup could take several days.

The train went off the tracks around 10 p.m. Sunday at Main Street, north of Busch Drive, according to CSX.

No leaks or spills have been detected, the company said, and no evacuations were ordered for the area. A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department hazmat team was on standby as multiple CSX teams and contractors worked to get the accident cleared.

In all, eight CSX rail cars derailed Sunday night. CSX crews are still working to remove the second tank car from the creek.

Divers on Monday went into the water to assess the two rail cars carrying ethanol, while another crew worked to siphon the ethanol out of the two rail cars before they could be retrieved from the creek.

"The safety of our employees, the community and the local environment are our top priorities through this process," the spokesperson said. "CSX continues to work closely with JFRD and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to reroute traffic in the area until it is safe to resume."

JSO closed southbound Main Street from Busch Drive to Baisden Road. Traffic in both directions will share the northbound lanes during the cleanup process.

CSX had several derailments last year. News4Jax was able to find 11 in various states. Another train derailed in June 2016 about 2 miles from this area at North Main Street and Airport Center Drive. No one was injured in that incident, either.

The CSX spokesperson said the cause of Sunday's derailment remains under investigation.

