16 people charged in Clay County undercover drug operation

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - An undercover drug operation in Clay County led to the arrests Wednesday of at least 16 individuals, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office had a command center set up outside the Kangaroo gas station near County Road 218 and Mimosa Avenue in Middleburg.

Those arrested were charged from various drug offenses, ranging from marijuana possession to distribution of cocaine, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Below is a list of the individuals arrested as part of the sting:

Amy Marie Akers, 41, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Anthony Michael Boyle, 37, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

John Dallas Brant, 22, sale of methamphetamine

Christopher E. Cam, 26, cocaine possession

Andrew Jon Carney, 40, trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana possession

Vanessa Dirusso, 45, distribution of cocaine

Coy Lee Franklin, 26, sale and deliver of methamphetamine

Joe Louis Frazier, 48, distribution of cocaine

Arthur Lee Johnson, 70, distribution of cocaine

Leonard Bernard Johnson, 65, distribution of cocaine

Earnest Steve Knight, 52, distribution of heroin, distribution of hallucinogen, delivery of methamphetamine

Jose Maldonado, 25, sale and delivery of narcotics

Bryanna Nicole Moore, 19, sale and delivery of narcotics

Sean William Roach, 44, sale and delivery of narcotics

Glenn Gary Stanton, 55, possession of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession

Kenya Lasha Williams, 39, manufacturing cocaine, distribution of cocaine

