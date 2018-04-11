16 people charged in Clay County undercover drug operation

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - An undercover drug operation in Clay County led to the arrests Wednesday of at least 16 individuals, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office had a command center set up outside the Kangaroo gas station near County Road 218 and Mimosa Avenue in Middleburg.
Those arrested were charged from various drug offenses, ranging from marijuana possession to distribution of cocaine, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Below is a list of the individuals arrested as part of the sting:
- Amy Marie Akers, 41, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Anthony Michael Boyle, 37, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession
- John Dallas Brant, 22, sale of methamphetamine
- Christopher E. Cam, 26, cocaine possession
- Andrew Jon Carney, 40, trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana possession
- Vanessa Dirusso, 45, distribution of cocaine
- Coy Lee Franklin, 26, sale and deliver of methamphetamine
- Joe Louis Frazier, 48, distribution of cocaine
- Arthur Lee Johnson, 70, distribution of cocaine
- Leonard Bernard Johnson, 65, distribution of cocaine
- Earnest Steve Knight, 52, distribution of heroin, distribution of hallucinogen, delivery of methamphetamine
- Jose Maldonado, 25, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Bryanna Nicole Moore, 19, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Sean William Roach, 44, sale and delivery of narcotics
- Glenn Gary Stanton, 55, possession of methamphetamine, sale and delivery of narcotics, marijuana possession
- Kenya Lasha Williams, 39, manufacturing cocaine, distribution of cocaine
