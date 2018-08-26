2 men walk away from small crash at Herlong Airport in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pilot and passenger walked away from a small plane crash today at Herlong Airport, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the pilot, he was taking off from runway seven when he lost all power while approximately 300 feet in the air.

The pilot attempted to land the plane just east of the runway in a grassy field. But, the plane skidded to a stop just east of the runway. The pilot and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

They will be interviewed by the FAA who will lead the investigation into the cause of the minor crash.

The plane, a 1977, 4 passenger, Mooney M-20J Aircraft.

Herlong Airport is owned by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

