JSO: 2 shot outside Northside gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were shot overnight outside a Northside gas station, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

The shooting took place shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday at the BP gas station on Lem Turner Road, just off Interstate 95. Officers were just a few blocks away investigating an unrelated incident when they heard multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they found the two men had been shot. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

More than 20 evidence markers covered the crime scene as detectives worked to determine what led up to the shooting. A white car with the passenger-side door open was also included in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

