Sen. Rob Bradley's committee brings in $173,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With campaign-finance reports due Wednesday, a committee led by Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, raised $173,000 in December.

The committee, known as Working for Florida’s Family, had about $772,000 in cash on hand as of Dec. 31, according to its report posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The committee’s December contributors included the health insurer Florida Blue, which chipped in $25,000.

Among other newly filed finance reports, a committee led by Senate Health Policy Chairwoman Dana Young, R-Tampa, collected $68,500 in December. The committee, Friends of Dana Young, had about $691,000 on hand.