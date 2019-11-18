Man killed in a shooting in the White House area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on West Beaver Street near Ednalee Road.

Sgt. Doug Molina says JSO was called to a house at 2:45 a.m. Monday. A white man was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

JSO had no suspect information during a 6 a.m. news conference. Molina said police are still working to notify the dead man’s family.

Police said multiple people were in the area at the time and officers are interviewing them about the shooting.