Heater blamed for house fire in New Town neighborhood
Family of 3, dog able to escape unharmed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A space heater started a house fire on Fairfax Street near Edward Waters College on Tuesday night, according to Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department.
A mom, two children and their puppy were able to escape the fire that damaged the brick home. They were planning to stay with family on Tuesday night.
JFRD investigators said the fire started in the back bedroom.
