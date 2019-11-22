Gas prices are lower heading into Thanksgiving
In Florida, nearly 2.6 million Floridians will gas-up their vehicles and hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
In Florida, nearly 2.6 million Floridians will gas-up their vehicles and hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on News4Jax.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webteam@news4jax.com.