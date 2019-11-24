JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An off-duty officer was working at a local hospital when a man came in with a gunshot wound at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he told police the shooting happened near Lane Avenue South and San Juan Avenue in the Hyde Park area.

When Aggravated Battery detectives arrived, they were unable to locate the crime scene.

Police do not have a suspect description and ask anyone with additional information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.