JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is expected to survive after he was shot Sunday morning in Southside Estates, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said they responded about 9:20 a.m. to a shooting on Hilltop Boulevard, just east of Southside Service Road.

Police said they learned a man, described as being about 20 to 25 years old, was shot in the head outside a home. The man was in stable, non-life-threatening condition at a hospital at last check, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office said neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and looking outside to see an older model dark-colored sedan, possibly a black Honda Accord, with gold rims.

Witnesses also told police they saw a man wearing a hoodie outside the passenger side of the car, firing shots toward the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Based on what they were told by witnesses, investigators said that they believe that the gunman and another person were in the car.

Investigators said the victim is cooperating as best as possible, and they don’t believe the shooting is connected to any previous shootings.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).