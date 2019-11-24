Person shot in OakLeaf Plantation neighborhood
A person was shot in the OakLeaf Plantation neighborhood on Canopy Oaks Drive Saturday night.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is an active investigation but all parties have been identified and there is no active threat to the community.
