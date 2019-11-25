JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a way to give back and receive!

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is thanking Northeast Florida blood donors with a free movie ticket!

During this time of year, the need for blood at local hospitals increases. LifeSouth encourages all eligible and first-time donors to give the gift of life this holiday season.

All blood donors who register to donate Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 will receive a free Fandango Movie Ticket.

LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to many Northeast Florida hospitals, including Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau, Baptist Medical Center South, Memorial Hospital, Orange Park Medical Center and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

To find a location near you visit lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is required.

Where to Donate:

LifeSouth has two donor centers in Northeast Florida. Hours during this promotion (Wednesday, November 27 and Friday, November 29) are as follows:

Northeast Florida Donor Center (7840 Baymeadows Way): 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. -

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville Donor Center (800 Prudential Drive): 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Donors may also give on one of LifeSouth’s red, white and blue bloodmobiles at the following locations: