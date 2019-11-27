Looking to try the best bookstores in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bookstores in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Chamblin Bookmine

Photo: catherine r./Yelp

Topping the list is Chamblin Bookmine. Located at 4551 Roosevelt Blvd. in Fairfax, the bookstore is the highest-rated inexpensive bookstore in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp.

"Established in 1976, Chamblin Bookmine has gone from a single, one-storied storefront to two large stores (one with a cafe/coffee bar) and a warehouse," states the business's Yelp profile. The book store offers used, new and rare books in dozens of categories, as well as other gift items, maps, prints and autographed memorabilia.

2. Black Sheep Books

Photo: gabriel n./Yelp

Next up is Sunbeam's Black Sheep Books, situated at 9735 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 20. The shop offers a wide selection of kids and adult books, including cookbooks, art books and military works, as well as collectible first editions, leatherbound classics, signed copies and other special editions. With five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

3. 2nd & Charles

PHOTO: michael m./YELP

Windy Hill's 2nd & Charles, located in the Jacksonville Town Center at 4972 Town Center Parkway, Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive used bookstore and gift shop four stars out of 22 reviews.

Yelper Jessica C., who reviewed 2nd & Charles on June 15, wrote, "This place has everything. Make sure to set aside enough time to enjoy everything. Their used book selection is hands down the best I've ever seen."

In addition to gently used books, the store sells pre-owned music, DVDs, clothes, video games, collectible items, electronics and more. Check out the shop's calendar of events here.

