December 1 is World AIDS Day; An opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV and show support for people living with the disease while commemorating those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Zane Urbanski, director of HIV services at Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, joined the WJXT weekend morning team to discuss the local state of HIV and share the resources available to those in need.

Lutheran Social Services has operated an AIDS Care and Education (ACE) program for almost 30 years.

For more information, visit LSSJax.org