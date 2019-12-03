Trader Joe’s recalls sushi products for potential listeria contamination
Recall affects Fuji Food products
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trader Joe’s is warning customers of a recall affecting certain fresh products that could be contaminated with listeria.
The popular grocery chain says its supplier Fuji Foods warns some of its refrigerated products could be affected and are sold in Florida stores.
Below is a list of products:
- California Rolls
- Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice Avocado
- Spicy California Rolls
- Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls
- Tofu Spring Rolls
- Shrimp Spring Rolls
- Smoked Salmon Philly Roll
- Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl
- Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl
- Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip
No illnesses have been reported, according to a Trader Joe’s release. All affected products have been removed from store shelves. Those who have purchased these products are encouraged to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.
Those with questions about the recall can also submit their inquiries to Trader Joe’s customer service department via e-mail.
