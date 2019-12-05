Memorial service to be held for retired Marine Corps K-9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The public is invited to attend a service with full military honors for retired United States Marine Corps K-9 working dog Sgt. Ellie T233.

The service, which will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Memorial Park, will honor Ellie for her courageous service to the county, servicemen and servicewomen she protected and her handler, who was severely injured in combat.

Ellie served for several years as a roadside bomb detection dog, conducting several combat deployments to the Middle East.

The Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home encourages community members to attend the service in support of Ellie, military working K-9s and their handlers.