California girl sells cookies, cocoa to cover lunch debts of classmates

A little girl’s act of kindness this holiday season is gaining nationwide attention.

KSWB-TV FOX 5 reports that a kindergartner in California sold cookies and hot cocoa to pay off children’s lunch balances at school.

KSWB’s Merrilee Moore spoke with the student, 5-year-old Katelynn Hardee, who got the idea for a hot cocoa and cookie stand after she overheard another student’s mother saying she was having a hard time paying for something.

“I can give money to the lunch people that don’t have the money,” Katelynn said. “There were cookies and a snowman and a snowflake one.”

Karina Hardee, Katelynn’s mother, told KSWB that her daughter spent three hours selling the treats, but they then had to figure out how they could donate the money.

“I just left a note saying my daughter held a hot cocoa fundraiser over the weekend and would love to donate the money to any of the negative accounts,” Hardee said.

In the end, according to KSWB, the money raised paid off lunch balances for 123 students and Katelynn was given an award at school.