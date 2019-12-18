Check out the newest businesses to launch in Jacksonville

Itching to discover the freshest new spots in Jacksonville? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a nail salon, read on for the newest businesses to land recently.

Grenville Kitchen

Photo: shanon p./Yelp

Grenville Kitchen is a Caribbean vegan/plant-based eatery and bakery that recently opened at 311 W. Ashley St. in Downtown Jacksonville. Specializing in comfort foods, the vegan spot offers dishes like mac and cheese, "beef stew" and rice and lasagna. Catering services are also available, and you can check out the gallery of vegan and gluten-free cakes here.

Gloss The Nail Lounge

Photo: gloss the nail lounge/Yelp

Wander over to 4866 Big Island Drive, Suite 3, in Windy Hill and you'll find Gloss The Nail Lounge, a new nail salon. According to the business's Facebook page, "Gloss is a modern nail lounge at the Markets of Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida. We're here to bring out your most polished self with manicures, pedicures, and specialty treatments for the goddess in you." With a four-star review from two Yelpers so far, this new businesses is off to a good start.

Haretna Mediterranean Cuisine

Photo: haretna mediterranean cuisine/Yelp

Head over to 9527 Regency Square Blvd. in Regency and you'll find Haretna Mediterranean Cuisine, a contemporary Mediterranean spot offering pizza and more. On the menu, you'll see classic Mediterranean appetizers, like hummus, grape leaves and baba ghanouj, soups, salads, and entrees, such as gyro sandwiches, kebabs and shawarmas. Baklava, kunafa and halawet el jeben (sweet cheese rolls with syrup and a light topping of lemon flower jam) are served for dessert.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.