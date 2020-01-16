Sunscreen ban bill teed up for full Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The full Senate next week will take up a bill aimed at blocking local regulation of over-the-counter drugs and cosmetics, with the issue focused on types of sunscreen.

Senators are slated to consider the measure (SB 172) on Wednesday during their first full floor session of the year.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, is rooted in a decision by Key West to ban the sale of types of sunscreen containing the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Those chemicals have drawn concerns about damaging coral reefs, though Bradley argued this week that Key West and other communities looking at similar sunscreen rules were “fooled by junk science.”

He also has contended that sunscreen needs to be available to help prevent skin cancer. The bill has easily passed three Senate committees.