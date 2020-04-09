2 arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old last November in the College Gardens neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Police said Jairus Rondell Smith, 17, was also wounded in the shooting on Nov. 11 off Kings Road but survived. At the time, Smith’s injuries were listed as critical.

Investigators said they later learned Smith and Vashaun Dante’ Dailey, 20, had been involved in a robbery that led to the 15-year-old being fatally shot. The teen’s name has not been released because of Marsy’s Law.

Smith was arrested March 27 and charged with first-degree murder while committing a felony. Dailey was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said a weapon was recovered.