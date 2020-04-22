Gov. DeSantis: Jacksonville doing ‘a great job’ handling the COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Addressing criticism that Duval County has received over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday afternoon praised the efforts of Jacksonville’s mayor and the residents.

“My hats off to Mayor Curry. My hat’s off to the people of Jacksonville in Northeast Florida for doing a great job, and for those who say you’re morons, I would take you over the folks who are criticizing you any day of the week and twice on Sunday,” DeSantis said.

Duval County has received criticism on a national scale from news outlets after the reopening of Jacksonville’s beaches. Photos showing thousands of people at the beaches when they first reopened Friday were trending on social media over the weekend with the hashtag #FloridaMorons.

On Monday, Mayor Lenny Curry defended the decision and said the national outlets that covered the reopening of Jacksonville’s beaches sensationalized their headlines.

“They’ve done a great job at flattening the curb. They’ve done a great job of keeping folks out of the hospital, particularly the vulnerable, and I think that they deserve credit,” DeSantis said.

While Curry’s model was met with skepticism, it was well received by Re-Open Florida Task Force members who think it could be used as a model for their communities.