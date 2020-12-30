$600 stimulus payments might be deposited as early as Tuesday night

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments to Americans on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said some of the $600 payments might be sent by direct deposit to Americans’ bank accounts as early as Tuesday night. The initial direct deposit payments will continue into next week.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Mnuchin also said that paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday.

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Later this week, Mnuchin said, Americans will be able to check the status of their payment at http://IRS.gov/GetMyPayment.

This second round of payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for those who are eligible, according to the Treasury Department.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Meanwhile, the push to increase the checks to $2,000 stalled out Tuesday in the Senate, but senators will be back at it Wednesday.

If additional legislation is enacted to provide for an increased amount, the Treasury Department said, the payments that have been issued “will be topped up as quickly as possible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.