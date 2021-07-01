TSA expecting heavy travel over Fourth of July weekend

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration is expecting plenty of people to travel this coming Fourth of July weekend.

The TSA said it screened 2,167,380 people through airport security checkpoints on Sunday. The agency said Thursday it’s expecting that number to rise over the holiday weekend.

Some airports, such as Nashville International and Myrtle Beach International, are already seeing higher travel numbers compared to 2019.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said while it’s good to see people traveling once again, they need to continue to remain calm and be patient when going through airport security checkpoints.

“TSA will not tolerate aggressive actions toward our officers,” said Pekoske. “Please help us make travel safe, secure and pleasant on this holiday weekend.”

Some recommendations you’ll want to consider while going through the security checkpoints:

Arrive at the airport early

Wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated

Consider enrolling in TSA PreCheck

Bring empty bags with you

Place your important items in a carry-on bag so you don’t have to put them in a plastic bin

Do not bring any weapons or ammunition with you

If you have any questions or concerns, you can always call the TSA at (855) 787-2227