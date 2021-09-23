More than 3 million Boppy newborn loungers recalled after 8 infant deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and The Boppy Company on Thursday announced the recall of more than 3 million Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers after eight reports of infant deaths.

According to CPSC, the deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020, and the infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach.

The recall involves all Boppy newborn loungers. The loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions and measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart and online at Amazon.com. The loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund. Contact The Boppy Company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

CPSC emphasizes that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.