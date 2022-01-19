FTC warns 25 companies to stop making claims that their products prevent or treat COVID

The Federal Trade Commission is demanding 25 companies stop promising you products that prevent or treat COVID-19.

Calling their claims baseless, the agency sent cease-and-desist demands Wednesday to the marketers advertising a range of items nationwide like supplements, herbal remedies, juices and more.

Most of these ads were on social media, and the FTC says that’s a red flag because you won’t hear about a medical breakthrough to treat, prevent or cure a disease for the first time through an ad or sales pitch.

The FTC reminds you to always talk with your doctor or health care professional before you try any product claiming to treat, prevent or cure COVID-19. The FTC also suggests visiting CDC.gov and FDA.gov for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 and its variants.

To report a deceptive ad, visit ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

To see the full list of companies that have been warned to stop their claims or face penalties of up to $43,792 per violation, click here.