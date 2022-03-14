🔒 Play the March Mania Bracket Challenge 🏀

Play the News4JAX Inisder March Mania Bracket Challenge for three chances to win prizes.

March is here and so is the NCAA college basketball national championship tournament.

We’re inviting our News4JAX Insiders to compete in our March Mania Bracket Challenge. You’ll compete with thousands of other fans from around the country for big prizes, plus our News4JAX VIPs: Very Important Pickers.

To enter the News4JAX Insider March Mania Bracket Challenge, CLICK HERE.

General Information and Dates

The contest spans the NCAA College Basketball Tournament starting March 17, 2022 and ending with the Championship game on April 4, 2022.

What is a 3-in-1 Bracket?

In a 3-in-1 bracket, you register just once before the start of the tournament and are then eligible for 3 unique games.

At the time of registration, you will go through and fill out your 64-Team Bracket – starting with the first 64 teams all the way down to the tournament champion. Inevitably, sometimes after only the first round or two of games, you have “busted” your bracket, and your dreams of picking the champion are dashed. However, with the 3-in-1 bracket, your dream lives on.

Once the tournament field has been narrowed down to just 16 teams, you will receive an email announcing you have the option to fill out a brand new 16-Team Bracket for another chance to win. This second game gives you a clean slate and another chance for basketball bracket victory.

You will also get a third chance once the tournament has been narrowed down to four teams. You will then be able to fill out your 4-Team Bracket for one final shot at picking the champion.

Prizes

We offer National Round and Overall prizes for the contest.

NOTE: No Round Prizes are offered for 16 and 4 team brackets.

Overall Prizes

64-Team Bracket: $475 Visa Gift Card

16-Team Bracket: $475 Visa Gift Card

4-Team Bracket: $475 Visa Gift Card

Round Prizes (Only Applies to 64 Team Bracket)

Round 1: $75 Visa gift card

Round 2: $75 Visa gift card

Round 3: $75 Visa gift card

Round 4: $75 Visa gift card

Round 5: $75 Visa gift card

Click here to view the rules as they appear on the contest.

