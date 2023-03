This image from video made available by Relativity Space shows the company's Terran 1 rocket on the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The rocket, made almost entirely of 3D printed parts is awaiting its debut launch. (Relativity Space via AP)

Relativity Space hoped to blast off Wednesday, on a new commercial spaceflight called Terran 1. The three hour launch window opened at 1 p.m. but a hold was put into place. Relativity Space, a start-up space company, announced the launch was scrubbed with T-minus 22 seconds Wednesday afternoon.

The mission called Good Luck Have Fun had a rocket made of manufactured 3D-printed materials, and created it within 60 days. No word yet on a new launch date.