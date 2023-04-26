Nonprofit to distribute food to those in need

A volunteer loads food into a car at a Farm Share distribution in Jacksonville in February 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nonprofit Farm Share, which touts itself as Florida’s largest food bank, announced in a press release it will be distributing fresh produce and canned goods to food insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area Friday and Saturday this week. According to the release, distributions are drive thru only, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

“With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections,” the release said.

Local events this week:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Helping Hands Welaka

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Welaka Town Hall, 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Bufford Grove Baptist Church

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 553274 US-1, Hilliard, FL 32046

Farm Share also distributes food through a network of agencies and food pantries.