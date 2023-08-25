Trump speaks out after being booked, released from Fulton County Jail on charges to overturn 2020 election loss

(Alex Brandon, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Trump is headed to the Fulton County Jail. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Hours after former President Donald Trump was booked and released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday on multiple charges related to meddling in the 2020 presidential election, he spoke out against the claims.

Trump returned to New Jersey after being booked in jail, taking his mugshot and being released on $200,000 bond.

This is the former president’s fourth criminal case.

Trump took to his campaign website to release the following personal note:

Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME.

The American people know what’s going on.

What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE.

The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST.

But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.

If you are doing poorly due to the sinister people in control of our country right now, don’t even think about donating!

But if you can, please make a contribution to evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history.