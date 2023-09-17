Illinois police searching for missing former Jaguars player after mother found dead in creek

MAYWOOD, lll. – The Maywood Police Department is looking for a former Jacksonville Jaguar who was reported missing in Illinois after his mother was found dead in a creek near her home, according to a report by WGN-TV.

Sergio Brown, 35, played for the Jaguars in 2015 and played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016.

According to WGN-TV in Chicago, his family reported 73-year-old Myrtle Brown and her son missing Saturday after not being about to get into contact with them.

Police found Myrtle unresponsive, WGN-TV reported, in a creek behind her home after a search. Authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.

Myrtle’s sister, Sheila Simmons, told the station that she hadn’t heard from her sister since Thursday, Sept. 14.

Simmons told authorities she received a call that her sister and nephew were missing early Saturday morning, so she went to Brown’s home in Maywood and “noticed things around the house were out of the ordinary,” WGN TV reported.

WGN-TV reports that Simmons helped police search the creek behind the house but Brown’s body wasn’t discovered until later that day when another search was initiated.

The family said they have not heard from Sergio, according to WGN-TV.

Click here to read WGN TV’s full news report.