DEVELOPING: List of U.S. citizens killed during Hamas attack

(Maya Alleruzzo, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All rights reserved)

Relatives of U.S. citizens that are missing since Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, in Tel Aviv, Israel attend a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Seated from left: Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Sagui Dekel-Chen (35) from Nahal Oz; Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen, 19, a soldier in the armored corps; Ayala Neta, daughter, and Nahal Neta, son of Adrienne Neta, 66, a nurse living in Kibbitz Be'eri; Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, who was attending the music festival, and Jonathan Polin, Hersh's father. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

This list will be updated when new names are released.

As of Thursday, Israeli authorities estimated the death toll of the Hamas attack was at over 1,300, The Jerusalem Post reported. And Palestinians estimated the death toll was reaching 1,420, Aljazeera reported.

The number of Americans killed is up to 27. At least 14 more Americans are believed to be held hostage by Hamas.

Relatives of the Americans killed are starting to identify their loved ones.

Here is the preliminary list:

News4JAX will continue updating this list as the names are released.

Local 10 News, The Associated Press, and CNN contributed to this report.