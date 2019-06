JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - A small plane made an emergency landing on the beach at Jekyll Island in Georgia Friday.

Officials at Jekyll Island say the pilot ran out of fuel when it touched down at Glory Beach. A maintenance crew from Saint Simon's Island airport brought fuel to the pilot so the plane could take back off.

No injuries were reoprted and neither the landing nor take-off impacted any sea turtle nests.

