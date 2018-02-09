News

Accused con artist pleads not guilty

Friend Rizkkhalil, 50, arraigned on 1 count of grand theft

By Frank Powers - Assignment manager
Booking photo of Friend Rizkkhalil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An accused con artist pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday on one count of grand theft. 

Prosecutors said Friend Rizkkhalil, 50, romanced a woman, encouraged her to sell her Jacksonville home and stole $59,000 of the proceeds. They said he also took $10,000 from her savings account.

Rizkkhalil remains in the Duval County jail on $150,000 bond, and he will be required to prove the money he puts up for bail is not derived from criminal activity.

His next hearing will be Feb. 21. 

