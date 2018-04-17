Adorable therapeutic dog cheers on Boston Marathon runners

BOSTON - We can't get enough of this adorable pup!

A therapeutic dog named Spencer braved the wet and cold on Monday to cheer on runners at the Boston Marathon. And the video is just too cute!

The Facebook post, made by Rich Powers, said: "Spencer cheering on the runners in the most disgusting weather. You can hear runners saying omg and 1 girl screaming I love him."

You can tell just how bad weather conditions were by the flags blowing in the cold, wet wind. But Spencer was ready for the occasion wearing a warm rain jacket and staying off the ground!

WE LOVE YOU SPENCER! #BiggestFan

