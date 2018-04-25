Adventure Landing unveiling its newest attraction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ready for more fun this Spring?

Adventure Landing is unveiling its new one million dollar Pirate Play Slide Complex at Shipwreck Island Water Park. Not only is this great for the family, it's good for business in Jacksonville.

Now that Spring is underway, this is expected to bring in lots of attention to the area.

Pirate Play Slide Complex

The Pirate Play Slide Complex is replacing part of the original Pirate Village. The waterslide complex features water features new water slides:

The “Cannonball Burst” is an enclosed slide for single riders with three, 360-degree loops “Black Beard’s Revenge” is an open body slide with twist and turns “Pirate’s Plunge” features a tunneling body slide which has two, 360-degree turns The "Junior Jolly" waterslide and the "Sea Pups Racer" are both great for the little ones

Plan for house of fun with multiple water cannons and water falls.

MORE INFORMATION: Shipwreck Island Water Park

There will be a ribbon cutting to officially mark the occasion Wednesday morning. The water park is only open on weekends. For a complete schedule, visit Shipwreck Island Water Park Schedule.

