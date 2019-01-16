Airbnb will pay for you to live in a remote Italian village for 3 months

GROTTOLE, Italy - Talk about a paid vacation!

Airbnb is sponsoring a unique opportunity for four people to move to the small village of Grottole for three months and experience authentic rural life in Italy, Airbnb says.

The partnership with Wonder Grottole, a local non-profit organisation, aims to revitalize the town’s historical centre.

Four lucky people will become citizens of the village and will volunteer for Wonder Grottole. Grottole is a city of 300 residents on a hill in southern Italy.

You will then be working as "Experience and Home Guests" for Airbnb, hosting visitors to the tiny village for three months. You will be trained to learn skills like vegetable farming, honey harvesting, and of course pasta making.

The four winners will be hosts for incoming visitors who can teach them what they've learned, My Twintiers reports.

Applications will be accepted until February 17, 2019 at 11:59 pm Central European Time.

If you're interested in applying, click here.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.