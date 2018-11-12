Anheuser-Busch to end Jacksonville brewery tours

This file photo gives a look inside the Anheuser-Busch factor on Jacksonville's Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you want to tour the Anheuser-Busch brewery on Jacksonville’s Northside, time is running out.

Your last chance to do so will be Dec. 22.

The beermaker said the tour center operations had not been financially viable for some time. The change will not have an impact on any other part of the brewery operations or the workforce.

"We are always focused on simplifying and streamlining our business, and focusing our resources to invest in growth," Samantha Roth, with Anheuser-Busch, told News4Jax.

In addition to ending tours, WJCT reports, the Busch Drive location will be closing the gift shop on Dec. 23.

The Northside plant opened in 1969.

You can currently take a self-guided tour of the Jacksonville Brewery any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Busch Drive location offers guided tours, which cost $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8 to 20. Guided tour times are Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Saturday guided tour times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For more tour information, call 904-751-8177 or click here.

