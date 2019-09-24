Autumn like mornings and summer-like afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is hotter than yesterday, and we have the chance for setting a record if temperatures reach 94°. The toasty temps come without much humidity.

Today and Wednesday highs bake in the low to mid 90s inland to upper 80s/near 90 coastal.

Lows tonight feel nice with several inland spots dipping into the mid/upper 60s to lower 70s around the river and beaches.

Near record high temperatures are possible through Thursday as the WSW winds push inland temperatures into the low/mid 90s each afternoon.

Just a few isolated inland afternoon showers will be possible by the end of the week and weekend.

Increasing east to northeast flow which will increase rain chances slightly and drop temperatures this weekend.



Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible late this week, weekend.

Forecast:

Noon 89

3 pm 92

5 pm 90

8 pm 79

10 pm 77

Sunset: 7:21 pm

