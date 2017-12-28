Cloudy, chilly, increasing rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cloudy and breezy with afternoon, evening rainfall expected as an area of low pressure strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico.

Strong onshore wind along our coastal areas as a low pressure area pushes across NE FL spreading showers and areas of light rain through early Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be generally light, with most accumulation south of I-10 and along our beaches.

Today: Cloudy with early morning showers in SE GA and then becoming widespread through NE FL this afternoon and tonight, 50-70 percent. Chilly and breezy with below normal afternoon highs. Wind NNE 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the 40s, low 50s in SE GA, 50s and low 60s in NE FL.

Friday: Cloudy with showers early followed by afternoon, evening clearing. Wake up temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s in SE GA, lower 40s to low 50s in NE FL. Wind NNE 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 50s area wide.

Weekend outlook: Mainly dry under partly cloudy skies. Frost possible early Saturday morning with near seasonal highs. Near seasonal temperatures New Year's Eve with clouds increasing late night, showers possible, 20 percent. Monday, cloudy and cool with widespread rain fall.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 53 - 30 percent

6 pm 50 - 70 percent

8 pm 50 - 50 percent

10 pm 49 - 40 percent

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset:​ 5:34 pm

