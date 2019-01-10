Clearing, breezy, and cooler; light inland freeze tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Wednesday!

We started out with mostly cloudy skies, but by the late morning hours we will see clearing skies and building northwesterly winds. A dry cold front is pushing through and that will make our forecast frigid by the evening hours. Expect temperatures to struggle to make it into the mid to low 60s with northwest winds around 15 mph.

Tonight the winds will drop down to around 10mph and our temperatures will plummet. Expect a light inland freeze in the Suwanee River Valley, but no freeze warning is in effect. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s for most areas.

After a frigid start Thursday, you'll need your jacket all day, expect temperatures to only climb into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north around 10 mph.

Thursday night will be cold again, with temperatures diving down into the mid to upper 30s. Expect light winds and mostly clear skies. Patchy frost is possible early Friday.

Friday will be sunny and chilly, expect to top out in the upper 50s. Friday evening you may notice increasing clouds.

The weekend will be cloudy, with more mild temperatures. Saturday we will warm up into the upper 60s. There is a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Sunday starts off with a 40% chance for scattered showers, and you can expect mostly cloudy skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

As we head back to work, expect chilly temperatures starting out in the 40s and only warming into the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

