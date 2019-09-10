Finally a break from the record heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure builds to our north bringing increasing onshore wind today and the rest of this week. Partly cloudy and dry today with showers and thunderstorms developing midweek through the weekend. Afternoon highs return to near seasonal values.

Today: Partly cloudy with an increasing onshore flow this afternoon. Wind SE/E 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores.

Wednesday: Waking up to patchy fog for inland areas with morning lows in the low to mid 70s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Scattered showers and isolated storms possible, 20-40 percent from dawn to dusk. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the upper 80s to low 90s, 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead: A tropical wave will move slowly west-northwestward across the Bahamas Wednesday and Thursday and will approach southeast Florida by Thursday night or early Friday as strong high pressure develops to our north. Breezy onshore winds with numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected over our waters from Thursday night through the weekend.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 88

3 pm 91

5 pm 90

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

Sunset: 7:38 pm

