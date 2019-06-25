Heat wave stretches another two days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - We were HOT today, topping out in the mid to upper 90s except for the coast, who the sea breeze kept in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This evening will be steamy, with a slow cool down through the 80s and into the mid 70s. Expect an overnight low in the mid 70s under clear skies.

Tuesday the heat wave stretches on- expect temperatures to top out in the upper 90s during the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies. During the peak of the afternoon heating we may see a few storms erupt, accounting for isolated chances for storms

Wednesday will be another scorcher, topping out in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. We expect isolated chances for a few afternoon storms, but otherwise dry conditions.

Thursday we wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. That will make for a slight break in the heat wave, with a few isolated storms firing up during the afternoon hours.

Friday kicks off a wetter weather pattern. We wake up in the 70s and expect building chances for showers, peaking at 50%. The rainfall chances hold our afternoon high to 90°.

Sunday does not look drier, we will wake up int eh mid 70s and warm up to 90° with 60% chances for showers.

Monday dries out a bit, with 40% chances for showers and storms. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 70s and afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 96

8 pm 88

10 pm 84

11 pm 83

Sunset: 8:31 pm​​

