Thunderstorms, heavy rain moving through Duval, Nassau counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The strongest thunderstorms are now mainly west of I-95. As those storms move north expect heavy rain and lightning in Duval and Nassau counties. Southeastern Georgia should see thunderstorms develop throughout the evening as well. These storms will pop along and near Highway 301 all the way out to I-75 until the sun sets around 8:30 p.m.

Excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, small pockets of hail and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph can be expected along with possible minor damage. Remember, lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Steamy, but drier conditions will prevail after sunset. Overnight temperatures will hover in the mid 70s.

Friday is the first full day of summer and we should anticipate more hot temperatures, high humidity values and few afternoon storms. On the positive side, it appears that storm coverage will not be as widespread tomorrow as they are today. The slightly lower rain chances continue as the weekend begins while afternoon highs will remain in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low triple digits. Remember to hydrate and use sunscreen.

