Warm, clear evening tonight, heat builds over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today wasn't as hot as we have been and not nearly as hot as we expect over the weekend. We saw partly cloudy skies and a nice easterly breeze that cooled coastal counties down. Tonight expect clear skies and temperatures turning comfortable after sunset. Overnight lows will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Here is more on the near record heat expected this weekend.



Friday will be sunny, warm, and dry. Temperatures starts out in the cool 60s, but warm quickly into the 90s, topping our around 93°. Winds will be lighter, out of the southeast and east between 5-10 mph.

Saturday will be the most comfortable day of the weekend, starting out in the upper 60s and warming into the mid 90s. Winds will be light, out of the east between 5-10 mph. Expect sunny skies and no chances for rain.

Sunday will be sunny, dry, and hot. Temperatures warm from the low 70s into the upper 90s for the afternoon hours, Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.

Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days this week, with record challenging upper 90s expected, flirting with the triple digits. Feels like temperatures will be into the triple digits for the afternoon hours.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday as well, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions expected.

Between the heat and the lack of rain, our fire danger will continue to increase.

