Dry warmth today transitions to a cooler night

Look for a break in the humidity the next two days and cooler nights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It has been a breezy dry day and as we head into the evening a cold front will pass providing a brief break in heat and humidity.

The air is so dry behind Hurricane Michael that temperatures will drop quick into the 70s just after sunset tonight. You can even expect 60s after midnight which will make waking up Friday very refreshing.

We could see temps in the 50s Saturday morning before a return to muggy weather Sunday afternoon.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy early as the wind decreases. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures 98-102. Wind 5-10 by late afternoon.

Friday: Cool and clear. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50 to 60s. Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Beach and Boating: Waist thigh waves with decreasing swell and offshore winds.

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 90

6 pm 86

8 pm 78

10 pm 76

Sunrise: 7:26 am

Sunset: 7:00 pm​​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.