Jacksonville starting off the work week rain-free, too bad that doesn't last

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mostly sunny skies today and Wednesday with showers and storms increasing Thursday. Clouds will build late Wednesday with widespread showers, storms expected Thursday. Rainfall potential 1.5 -2.5 inches with locally heavy amounts possible.

Today: Mostly sunny with near seasonal afternoon highs. Coastal zones will see low to mid 60s while inland areas will see upper 60s to low 70s. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly clear skies with patchy fog for inland areas. Wake up temperatures in the 40s inland upper 40s to low 50s beach side. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking Ahead: Widespread rainfall expected Thursday. Current forecast models show 1.5 - 2.5 inches possible with some locally heavy amounts possible.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 62

3 pm 66

6 pm 61

8 pm 53

10 pm 51

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm

