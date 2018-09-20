Strong thunderstorms in Nassau, Duval through 6:45p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Flooding has temporarily closed the on ramp to the Hart Expressway from E Duval St.

Peak wind gusts have been measured on the East side of Downtown Jacksonville of 53 mph and peas sized hail was reported over Downtown around 5:20p.m.

Oppressive warmth defined the afternoon forecast once again, with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s and heat index temperatures stretching into the triple digits.

We may see a few storms this afternoon into the evening hours, primarily in our Southernmost counties. Those showers will fade as we cool off this evening. Expect partial clearing overnight and temperatures sinking down to 73°.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, not as hot, and mostly dry. Expect afternoon highs to top out around 90° with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower. Winds begin out of the northeast and build to easterly between 10-15mph for the afternoon hours.

Friday starts out with an ever-so-slight crisp feeling in the early morning hours, temperatures will be in the low 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy for the afternoon hours. There is only a 30% chance for an isolated, passing shower. We will only top out in the upper 80s, marking a nicer feeling afternoon with slightly less heat.

Saturday and Sunday look similar forecast-wise. Expect to wake up around 70° with mostly sunny skies. We will warm up into the upper 80s for an afternoon high and we only have 30% chances for passing showers.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 94- 30%

6 pm 89 - 20%

8 pm 84 - 10%

10 pm 82 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 7:27 pm​​​

