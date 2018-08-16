Storms west of Jacksonville may threaten Clay and western Duval through 7pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - That was quick, the severe thunderstorm warning lasted about 14 minutes, but the impact was clear. Heavy rains occurred along the eastside of I-295 East (Arlington to Ft. Caroline to UNF). That has prompted a flood warning for that area until 6pm.

If you live in this area, large ponds of water are along many roads. The rain in this area will fade slowly...

Severe thunderstorm warning for Duval County until 4:30 pm

From the National Weather Service:

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Jacksonville FL 348 PM EDT WED AUG 15 2018 The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Duval County in northeastern Florida...* Until 430 PM EDT.* At 348 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Unf, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.* Locations impacted include... Unf, Arlington, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, San Pablo, Craig Field, Little Talbot Island and Fort Caroline. ----------------------------------------------------

Scattered showers and thunderstorms fired up early in the afternoon and should start to fade after 6p.m. Overnight will be muggy with some clearing. Expect overnight lows to be in the mid to low 70s.

Thursday starts out partly cloudy and warms up quickly. Afternoon highs wil climb into the low 90s before scattered showers and thunderstorms fire up. Expect 50% chances to see showers and thunderstorms, especially between 2-7p.m.

Friday will be nice to begin with under partly cloudy skies in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s and an afternoon round of showers and thunderstorms will fire up after 2pm.

The weather forecast dries out a bit as we head into the weekend, we are expecting 20-30% chances for an isolated, afternoon storm to fire up. Afternoon temperatures will be scorching, in the mid to low 90s.

Subtropical storm Ernesto is becoming more organized over the open Atlantic, but will fade by the weekend and never affect land.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 92 - 40%

6 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 8:07 pm​​​​​

