Near record highs with afternoon showers, storms

Jacksonville, Fla - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern St. Johns County and southeastern Duval County has expired. Remaining showers and storms will move toward the northeast at around 10 mph.

After near record highs this afternoon a Heat Advisory remains through 7 pm. Showers and isolated thunderstorms possible from kick off through the final whistle.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm with evening temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. It wil still feel like 90s at half time. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph

Monday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind SE 5 - 10 mph. Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms possible, 30-50 percent. Showers and thunderstorms west of I-95 as the Atlantic sea-breeze moves inland.

Game Time forecast: Clouds will begin to develop over the tailgate parties with showers and storms possible starting around 2 pm, 20% and increasing near kick off, 30%. Temperatures near the mid 90s will feel like 105 inside the stadium.

Beach and Boating: High risk of Rip Currents continues. Small Craft Exercise Caution.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 95 - 20%

6 pm 89 - 30%

8 pm 85 - 20%

10 pm 83 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 7:33 pm​

