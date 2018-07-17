Rain fades late tonight, storm return Tuesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The showers and thunderstorms erupted early over our inland counties and slowly tracked East Northeast throughout the afternoon hours. A few lingering showers may stick around this evening and fade after midnight.

Expect temperatures to only cool down into the mid 70s overnight. Tuesday starts out muggy. Expect building clouds during the day and warming temperatures. We will top out in the low 90s with heat index temperatures feeling more like the low triple digits. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread after 2pm, expect 70% chances to see rian.

Wednesday starts out in the mid 70s and warms into the low 90s. Expect building clouds and 60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday and Friday our afternoon highs will top out around 90° with 70% chances to see afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend looks ever-so-slightly drier, and I do mean slightly, as we expect 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.



Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 88 - 60%

8 pm 85 - 30%

10 pm 82 - 20%



Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm​

